Harish cancels election meeting after land oustees clash with BRS activists at Mallannasagar rehab colony

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed at the Mallannasagar Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony in Gajwel on Saturday following a confrontation between displaced residents and BRS activists, forcing former minister T Harish Rao to cancel his proposed visit as part of the municipal election campaign.

Trouble began after news spread that Harish Rao, former irrigation minister, was scheduled to visit the colony. Displaced villagers, who accused the previous BRS government of betraying them, decided to confront him over their long-pending grievances. They alleged that, despite assurances given during the land acquisition for the Mallannasagar project, they were left without livelihoods and inadequate rehabilitation.

The situation escalated when a BRS campaign vehicle and party workers arrived at the colony ahead of the proposed visit. Residents objected strongly and demanded that the vehicle be withdrawn, saying Harish Rao had no moral right to campaign in the area. Heated arguments soon broke out, and when BRS workers attempted to counter the protesters, angry residents tore down campaign flex banners.

The confrontation turned physical, with both sides engaging in pushing and shoving and hurling slippers at one another, creating chaos in the colony.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups to restore order. In view of the intense opposition from residents and the possibility of further unrest, Harish Rao cancelled his visit to the Gajwel colony and diverted his programme to Tupran.