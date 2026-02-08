KCR's history of corruption cannot be erased, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Continuing his attack on the BRS leadership, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday described former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Papala Bhairavudu” and said KCR would be remembered permanently as a “traitor of Telangana”.

Responding to the allegations of BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao that he was trying to erase KCR’s history, Revanth said, “How can I erase the history of KCR, who has a history of fake passports and cheating people with false promises? BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar himself said that KCR was accused in a fake currency case registered at Chikkadpally police station. How can all this history be erased?”

Addressing a Praja Palana–Pragati Bata public meeting at Parigi, the chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government had resorted to large-scale phone tapping. “They did not even spare judges, leaders of opposition parties, journalists and film actors. In the end, they even listened to conversations between husband and wife. Why should we not issue notices to KCR? What is wrong in issuing notices to those who committed wrongdoing?” he asked.

Appealing to voters to elect Congress candidates in the ongoing municipal elections, Revanth said voting for the BRS would be “like feeding milk to snakes”. “They have stomachs full of venom. Look at Harish Rao and a cobra. Both have similar qualities,” he remarked.

Reiterating that Godavari water would be brought to Chevella, Tandur, Parigi and Vikarabad, he alleged that the BRS government had shifted the Pranahita–Chevella project from Thummidihatti to Chinna Kaleshwaram–Medigadda. “Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages were built, but not a single drop of water was supplied to Manthani constituency. The Kaleshwaram project, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, collapsed within three years,” he alleged.