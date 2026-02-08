Telangana ACB arrests forest official for accepting Rs 28 lakh bribe

KHAMMAM: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Kothagudem forest development corporation (FDC) divisional manager T Sravani for allegedly accepting a Rs 28 lakh bribe.

According to ACB officials, Sravani allegedly demanded Rs 28 lakh from a contractor for granting permission to cut the eucalyptus plantation belonging to the department. On January 3, the ACB trapped Ranger Rajender and a middleman, Gopalakrishna, while they were accepting Rs 3.50 lakh as part of the demanded bribe at Seethaigudem in Annapureddypalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Following the trap, Ranger Rajender was taken into custody in Hyderabad. Since then, Divisional Manager Sravani had been absconding. ACB officials kept surveillance on her movements and traced her to Visakhapatnam, where she was apprehended.

The ACB urged citizens to report instances of bribery by public servants and said complaints could be lodged through the toll-free number 1064. ACB Telangana is also accessible via WhatsApp at 9440446106, on Facebook under the name Telangana ACB and on X at @TelanganaACB. Officials assured that the identity of complainants would be kept strictly confidential.