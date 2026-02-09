Car plunges into Nagarjunasagar canal; woman dead, husband missing

NALGONDA: A car lost control and plunged into the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) canal at Mukundapuram in Nidamanoor mandal on Saturday evening, leaving a woman dead and her husband missing.

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm when Pullaiah and his wife Padma, residents of Kampa Sagar in Tripuraram mandal, were travelling in the car.

On receiving information, teams from the revenue, police, fire and SDRF departments, along with expert swimmers, rushed to the spot and launched search operations.

However, due to adverse conditions, the vehicle could not be retrieved on Saturday night. The car was pulled out of the canal on Sunday morning.

While Padma’s body was recovered, Pullaiah remains missing. Search operations are continuing in coordination with the NDRF and other departments to trace him.

District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said officials from all departments responded promptly after the accident.

He noted that although the car was located on Saturday night, it could only be retrieved on Sunday morning due to weather and lighting conditions, and expressed confidence that the missing person would be traced soon through coordinated efforts.