CM Revanth rules out scrapping districts or forming new ones in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dismissed what he called misinformation that the state government was planning to scrap the districts created by the previous BRS government.

Addressing a Praja Palana–Pragati Baata public meeting at Bhupalapally, he said there was no proposal to abolish newly formed districts. However, he pointed out that if reorganisation or rationalisation becomes necessary, the government would first place the proposals before the public.

He said: “The matter will be discussed in the Assembly. Suggestions from opposition parties will also be considered before any decision is taken.” He assured that Bhupalapally would continue to remain a district.

Describing the BRS as ‘Blackmail Rajakeeya Samithi’, the chief minister alleged that party leaders had amassed crores of rupees by blackmailing businesspersons through phone tapping.