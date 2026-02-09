CM Revanth rules out scrapping districts or forming new ones in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dismissed what he called misinformation that the state government was planning to scrap the districts created by the previous BRS government.
Addressing a Praja Palana–Pragati Baata public meeting at Bhupalapally, he said there was no proposal to abolish newly formed districts. However, he pointed out that if reorganisation or rationalisation becomes necessary, the government would first place the proposals before the public.
He said: “The matter will be discussed in the Assembly. Suggestions from opposition parties will also be considered before any decision is taken.” He assured that Bhupalapally would continue to remain a district.
Describing the BRS as ‘Blackmail Rajakeeya Samithi’, the chief minister alleged that party leaders had amassed crores of rupees by blackmailing businesspersons through phone tapping.
Kishan shielding KCR, KTR from arrest: Revanth
“BRS leaders did not spare anyone, be it opposition leaders, judges, film actors or journalists. They even tapped conversations between husbands and wives,” he said, claiming that businesspersons were threatened and forced to part with money, which later came into the party through electoral bonds.
“From where did Rs 1,500 crore enter the BRS account? Weren’t businesspeople coerced into selling their lands at throwaway prices?” he asked, questioning why BJP leaders had not acted against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.
He alleged that Union minister G Kishan Reddy was shielding KCR and KTR from arrest, remarking that he had “transformed into Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao.” Revanth Reddy questioned why central agencies like the CBI and ED were being used against the Gandhi family but were not probing corruption allegations against BRS leaders.
“The BJP-led Centre is protecting KCR and Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram case and KTR in the Formula-E case,” he alleged, adding that Kishan Reddy’s reputation would remain tarnished until action was taken.
Revanth assured that the government would not revoke the Singareni Medical Board. “It is the government’s responsibility to resolve all issues of Singareni workers and employees,” he said.
He also announced plans to develop temples from Basara to Bhadrachalam as major tourist destinations by the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.
Accusing the previous BRS government of failing to construct 2BHK houses, Revanth alleged that senior BRS leaders instead acquired farmhouses at various locations, including Erravelli, Janwada, Moinabad and Shankarpally.
He said the Congress government had sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses, restoring dignity and self-respect to the poor by fulfilling their dream of owning a home.
“For 10 years, KCR ruled Telangana. For the last 12 years, Modi has been ruling the country. In municipal elections, BRS asks for votes in KCR’s name, while BJP campaigns in Modi’s name,” he said. “If people face problems at the local level, can they meet Modi or KCR? Will Modi come from Delhi to fix ward-level issues?” he asked.
He said: “If you vote for Congress, our MLAs and leaders will come to your locality and get the work done.”
Appealing the voters to support Congress candidates in the municipal elections, he said the government had spent Rs 17,442 crore on municipal development over the past two years, including Rs 6,116 crore in municipalities of the united Warangal district.
Rs 3K cr for Godavari Pushkaralu
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that over `3,000 crore would be spent on organising the Godavari Pushkaralu and developing temples along the banks of the Godavari river from Basara to Bhadrachalam.