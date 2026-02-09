Monkey menace, dump yard emerge key poll issues in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The growing monkey menace and the need for bio-mining of waste at the dumping yard have emerged as top concerns of residents across several divisions in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation poll campaign.

At a recent public meeting in Gumlapur, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said steps were being taken to resolve the dumping yard problem, a move leaders said would bring major relief to Karimnagar residents who have been grappling with environmental and health concerns for several years.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up bio-mining operations at the Karimnagar dumping yard, undertaking the waste-remediation exercise on a war footing. The process aims to clear accumulated legacy waste by scientifically segregating recyclable and inert material and converting usable portions into compost.