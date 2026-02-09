Monkey menace, dump yard emerge key poll issues in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The growing monkey menace and the need for bio-mining of waste at the dumping yard have emerged as top concerns of residents across several divisions in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation poll campaign.
At a recent public meeting in Gumlapur, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said steps were being taken to resolve the dumping yard problem, a move leaders said would bring major relief to Karimnagar residents who have been grappling with environmental and health concerns for several years.
Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up bio-mining operations at the Karimnagar dumping yard, undertaking the waste-remediation exercise on a war footing. The process aims to clear accumulated legacy waste by scientifically segregating recyclable and inert material and converting usable portions into compost.
Simian problem
In areas such as Alkapuri, Laxmi Nagar, Bhagath Nagar, Thirumal Nagar and Katta Rampur, hordes of monkeys have become a common sight, scampering across rooftops, entering homes and damaging household property. Residents complain that fear and inconvenience have replaced what was once occasional wildlife intrusion.
Bhagath Nagar residents say monkeys have found shelter in open slab structures and abandoned buildings, using them as bases to move freely into surrounding streets and residential colonies. “They jump straight into kitchens and balconies,” said a resident, pointing to newly installed iron grills and mesh doors — now a necessity rather than a luxury in many homes.
The issue has spilled directly into election campaigning. During door-to-door outreach, candidates are being confronted with pointed questions from voters seeking concrete solutions. Many residents are demanding that whoever gets elected should treat the problem as a priority civic issue rather than resorting to short-term, symbolic measures.