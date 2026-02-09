Telangana forest development corporation launches The Breeze at Ananthagiri

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited has launched a ecotourism initiative, The Breeze, at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad.

Operated under the Deccan Woods & Trails brand, the initiative blends responsible tourism with luxury, education and adventure. Visitors stay in ecofriendly luxury tents and are guided by trained naturalists, who brief them on safety, forest etiquette and planned activities.

It includes guided nature walks, birdwatching sessions, treks, early-morning safaris and visits to sunrise and sunset viewpoints. Evenings feature campfire interactions centred on wildlife and conservation. Dining experiences include outdoor meals and a ‘bush breakfast’ served in grasslands.

The initiative also promotes community participation by generating employment for local youth and tribal communities in hospitality, trekking and maintenance. Visitors can explore the Ananthagiri grasslands, often referred to as the ‘Masai Mara of Telangana’.

A TGFDCL spokesperson said the project is a curated, limited-capacity initiative aimed at ensuring ecological balance, visitor safety and meaningful learning through supervised activities.