Telangana: SC man’s house burnt over intercaste marriage; wife's father, brothers held

ADILABAD: Three individuals were arrested after they allegedly set fire to the house of an SC man in Dhampur village of Bheemaram mandal for marrying their relative, who belongs to the BC community.

Police said C Anjali married Jangampelli Suleman last month.

The couple, who had been neighbours in Dhampur village for several years, were in a relationship but faced strong opposition from the woman’s family.

Enraged by the marriage, Anjali’s father C Lachullu and her brothers, C Anji and Sampath, allegedly went to Suleman’s house on Friday night with the intention of attacking him. However, finding the house locked and unoccupied, they allegedly vandalised household articles and set fire to furniture and other belongings.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and inspected the damaged house. ACP Venkateshwar Rao said a case was registered at Bheemaram police station under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the three accused were sent to remand. He also said that after the marriage, the couple had approached the Bheemaram mandal police, who counselled Anjali’s parents.