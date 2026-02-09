Telangana transport dept announces Rs 25,000 reward, recognition for 'Rah-Veers' saving accident victims

HYDERABAD: In an effort to reduce fatalities caused by road accidents, the state Transport department has announced effective implementation of the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme, under which citizens who save the lives of road accident victims will be rewarded with a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 and officially honoured. A circular has been issued to all district collectors, directing them to constitute district-level committees, frame selection procedures and ensure wide publicity for the scheme.
Under the scheme, ordinary citizens, referred to as Good Samaritans, who come forward to provide immediate assistance to accident victims and help shift them to hospitals, will be identified as Rah-Veers and recognised by the government. Officials said timely intervention by bystanders is often crucial in saving lives, and the initiative aims to encourage such acts without fear of legal or procedural harassment.
As per the guidelines, details of the individual who provides immediate assistance and shifts the victim to a hospital will be recorded by the concerned station house officer (SHO) and hospital authorities.
The police will then recommend the case to a district-level committee comprising the district collector as Chairman, the superintendent of police and the district medical and health officer as members and the district transport officer as Convener. After scrutiny and approval, the committee will forward the details of the selected Rah-Veers to the transport commissioner for disbursal of the reward and certificate.
The department reiterated that Good Samaritans will be provided complete legal protection in line with Supreme Court and Union Government guidelines. Those who assist accident victims will not be subjected to harassment by police or courts, and hospitals are mandated to ensure treatment without inconvenience.
Appealing to the public, the Transport department urged citizens not to remain mere spectators at accident scenes but to come forward fearlessly to help victims. Emphasising that even a small act can save a life, officials assured full protection and honour for those who step in.