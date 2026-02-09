Telangana transport dept announces Rs 25,000 reward, recognition for 'Rah-Veers' saving accident victims

HYDERABAD: In an effort to reduce fatalities caused by road accidents, the state Transport department has announced effective implementation of the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme, under which citizens who save the lives of road accident victims will be rewarded with a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 and officially honoured. A circular has been issued to all district collectors, directing them to constitute district-level committees, frame selection procedures and ensure wide publicity for the scheme.

Under the scheme, ordinary citizens, referred to as Good Samaritans, who come forward to provide immediate assistance to accident victims and help shift them to hospitals, will be identified as Rah-Veers and recognised by the government. Officials said timely intervention by bystanders is often crucial in saving lives, and the initiative aims to encourage such acts without fear of legal or procedural harassment.

As per the guidelines, details of the individual who provides immediate assistance and shifts the victim to a hospital will be recorded by the concerned station house officer (SHO) and hospital authorities.