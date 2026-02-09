TGCHE charts phased roadmap for 100-day education action plan

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is planning to adopt a phase-wise implementation strategy to operationalise its 100-day action plan aimed at ensuring full academic and administrative preparedness of colleges and universities across the state for the forthcoming academic cycle.

The 100-Day Action Plan launched by TGCHE is a time-bound roadmap to ensure that all State Public Universities in Telangana are fully prepared for the 2026–27 academic year, in line with NEP-2020, UGC and state mandates.

Given the diversity among colleges and universities in terms of capacity, readiness and administrative maturity, TGCHE noted that a uniform, system-wide execution approach may not yield optimal results.

In this context, the council has decided to introduce a phase-wise approach that enables institutions to respect operational dependencies and ensures that downstream activities are not initiated without completing prerequisite actions.

Explaining the need for a structured implementation strategy, TGCHE observed that in the absence of a clearly defined framework, institutions risk uneven progress, approval delays, descriptive rather than data-driven reviews, and uniform support that may not cater to specific institutional needs.