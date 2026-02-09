TGCHE charts phased roadmap for 100-day education action plan

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is planning to adopt a phase-wise implementation strategy to operationalise its 100-day action plan aimed at ensuring full academic and administrative preparedness of colleges and universities across the state for the forthcoming academic cycle.
The 100-Day Action Plan launched by TGCHE is a time-bound roadmap to ensure that all State Public Universities in Telangana are fully prepared for the 2026–27 academic year, in line with NEP-2020, UGC and state mandates.
Given the diversity among colleges and universities in terms of capacity, readiness and administrative maturity, TGCHE noted that a uniform, system-wide execution approach may not yield optimal results.
In this context, the council has decided to introduce a phase-wise approach that enables institutions to respect operational dependencies and ensures that downstream activities are not initiated without completing prerequisite actions.
Explaining the need for a structured implementation strategy, TGCHE observed that in the absence of a clearly defined framework, institutions risk uneven progress, approval delays, descriptive rather than data-driven reviews, and uniform support that may not cater to specific institutional needs.
Elaborating on the phase-wise implementation framework, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy told TNIE, “I will give directions to the universities on how we have to implement these plans-what activities need to be undertaken, where we currently stand, and what actions should be taken during each phase.”
“For instance, Phase 1 (Day 0-15) will focus on foundational activities, particularly the identification and notification of catchment colleges, a critical requirement for several student- and faculty-related interventions. Baseline data on student retention, research output, and ranking-related indicators will also be collected during this phase. Phase 2 (Day 15-45) will mark the activation stage, followed by Phase 3 (Day 46-75), which will focus on consolidation and scaling up of initiatives.
Phase 4 (Day 76-100) will be outcome-oriented, emphasising assessment and reporting of measurable results. Certain interventions, including student retention mechanisms, research enhancement, ranking alignment, and data reporting, will continue across all four phases,” he further added.
The TGCHE chairman explained that the phase-wise, differentiated implementation strategy is expected to transform the 100-day action plan into a mission-mode governance framework, enabling measurable improvements in enrolment, retention, academic quality, research output and public perception of higher education in Telangana.