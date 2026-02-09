Tiger kills two cows in Telangana's Siddipet

SIDDIPET: A tiger that entered Siddipet district from Jangaon recently has triggered concern among residents and officials after it killed two cows on the outskirts of a village in Koheda mandal on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the Arepally forest area and was witnessed by local farmers, who immediately alerted authorities.

District Forest Officer Padmaja Rani visited the spot along with her staff to assess the situation. The Forest department has begun ‘tom-tom’ announcements in nearby villages, warning residents to stay alert and avoid entering forest areas alone. Farmers have also been strictly instructed not to erect electric fencing for wild boars, as it poses a fatal risk to the tiger.

To track the animal’s movement, thermal drones and camera traps have been deployed, while expert staff from Kawal Tiger Reserve have been pressed into service. The DFO also coordinated with the electricity department to suspend three-phase power supply in areas frequented by the tiger to prevent accidental electrocution.

Officials said compensation would be paid to the farmers who lost their cattle, and a veterinary doctor has conducted postmortem on the carcasses.