Why will voters support party that looted Telangana for 10 years?: Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BRS, asking why voters should support a party that “looted the state for 10 years”.

Addressing a massive gathering during a roadshow as part of municipal election campaign in Wyra, he alleged that the BRS regime failed to provide even a single house or house site to the poor during its decade-long rule.

Asserting that the Congress government would “account for every rupee” and spend whatever funds are necessary to protect the self-respect of the poor, he assured that all eligible beneficiaries would receive Indiramma houses.

Stating that he is a native of the Wyra region, Vikramarka said that the town’s development will be his responsibility. He urged voters to elect all Congress candidates in the municipal elections and declared that no one would be allowed to obstruct Wyra’s progress. He also said that the aim was to transform Wyra into a model town for future generations.

He urged voters to treat the municipal polls as a referendum on development. “Voters should decide if they want the government to march forward on the path of development or prefer stagnation that was witnessed during the 10-year rule of BRS,” he said.