AIMIM president Asaduddin seeks action against Assam CM Himanta for hate video

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday submitted a complaint to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking legal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging acts that outrage religious feelings and promote communal enmity.

In the complaint, Owaisi alleged that Sarma has, over several years, made statements targeting Muslims through social media, print publications and public speeches, many of which remain in the public domain. He claimed the remarks have intensified in recent months with the intent to incite hatred and undermine communal harmony.

The complaint refers to a video posted on February 7 on the official ‘X’ account of the Assam unit of the BJP.

Though the post was reportedly removed a day later, Owaisi said the video continues to circulate online. According to the complaint, the video depicts Sarma with a firearm, shooting individuals shown as Muslims.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment in Shaheen Abdulla v. Union of India & Others, he said police are constitutionally bound to act against hate speech, including suo motu.

He urged the Hyderabad Police to initiate immediate legal action in accordance with law.