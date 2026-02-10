Battle for Nalgonda with first mayoral post at stake

NALGONDA: As Nalgonda goes to the polls for the first time after being upgraded to a municipal corporation, the contest for the inaugural mayor’s post has become a matter of prestige for Congress, BJP and BRS. Polling will be held on February 11 across the unified Nalgonda district, covering the Nalgonda Corporation and municipalities in Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and the wider Nalgonda region.

Congress has deployed senior leadership in the district, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing a public meeting at Guduru in Miryalguda mandal. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have also been campaigning.

The BJP too stepped up its campaign, with state president N Ramchander Rao leading roadshows. A proposed visit by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was cancelled, drawing local attention.

The BRS campaign has largely been managed by local leaders, including former minister G Jagadish Reddy and former MLA K Bhupal Reddy. Results will be announced on February 13.