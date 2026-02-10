Civic body polls: North Telangana emerges as key battleground

HYDERABAD: Political observers note that the three main parties in the state have focused on North Telangana districts, especially Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and parts of Warangal, while campaigning for the municipal and municipal corporation elections, as three-cornered contests are expected in a majority of urban bodies in this belt.

It goes without saying that all three parties are keen to bag the mayoral and chairperson posts in these civic bodies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading the Congress campaign, also concentrated on these segments. The party had appointed ministers as parliamentary constituency-wise in-charges.

Addressing public meetings, Revanth appealed to voters to elect Congress candidates, stating that only the ruling party could carry out development works. He also alleged an understanding between the BRS and BJP to gain control of municipalities and municipal corporations.

Congress leaders say the chief minister’s remarks were aimed at preventing a transfer of votes from the BRS to the BJP, though political observers say the impact of this line of attack remains uncertain.

BJP’s target

The BJP is aiming to improve its urban presence and is targeting mayoral posts in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. The party is banking on the influence of its MPs, MLAs and MLCs in these districts.