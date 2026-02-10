Heightened surveillance in Telangana as tiger moves near human settlements

HYDERABAD: Forest officials have intensified monitoring across several districts of Telangana following confirmed sightings of a tiger near human settlements, with fresh pugmarks traced to Arepally village in Siddipet district by Sunday.
The presence of the animal has prompted heightened surveillance measures to ensure public safety and prevent conflict.
Officials said the tiger is moving northward, leading to special monitoring in Siddipet, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Yadadri districts. Special patrolling teams have been deployed along its suspected route to track movement, visit villages and alert residents.
Wildlife experts from Pune are monitoring the animal in real time, with local veterinary doctors providing technical support. Police have been stationed in sensitive areas to regulate crowds and prevent people from gathering near kill sites.
According to officials, the tiger entered Telangana in November 2025 from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.
After spending around two weeks in Kawal Tiger Reserve, it moved towards central Telangana. In the last two days, the animal covered nearly 270 km before reaching the Siddipet region.
On February 6 and 7, forest teams detected fresh pugmarks and received reports of brief sightings at multiple locations. Tracking data later confirmed that the tiger was staying in and around Arepally village by Sunday and continuing its northward movement, following which surveillance was stepped up in nearby forest areas and human settlements.
To review the situation, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of PCCF Dr Suvarna. An expert committee led by chief wildlife warden Vinay Kumar was constituted to supervise operations and is reviewing the tiger’s location, public safety measures and future action plans on a daily basis.
As part of preventive measures, forest staff are visiting villages in Shanigaram and Koheda mandals and surrounding areas to create awareness. Residents have been advised to avoid venturing out at night unless necessary and to move in groups during emergencies. Farmers have been cautioned against using electric fencing or traps that could endanger people and wildlife, while livestock owners have been asked to keep cattle in secure sheds after sunset.
Officials said the tiger has attacked eight cattle in recent weeks and assured affected farmers that compensation would be paid on the spot as per government norms. Veterinary teams are assisting with loss assessment and rescue operations. “If the animal poses a serious threat to human life, steps may be taken to capture it in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. However, the current focus remains on monitoring and managing the situation without disturbing conservation efforts,” Chief Wildlife Warden Vinay Kumar told TNIE.
Authorities have urged people to immediately inform forest officials or the police if they notice tiger movement and to avoid sharing unverified messages on social media.