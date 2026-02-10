Heightened surveillance in Telangana as tiger moves near human settlements

HYDERABAD: Forest officials have intensified monitoring across several districts of Telangana following confirmed sightings of a tiger near human settlements, with fresh pugmarks traced to Arepally village in Siddipet district by Sunday.

The presence of the animal has prompted heightened surveillance measures to ensure public safety and prevent conflict.

Officials said the tiger is moving northward, leading to special monitoring in Siddipet, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Yadadri districts. Special patrolling teams have been deployed along its suspected route to track movement, visit villages and alert residents.

Wildlife experts from Pune are monitoring the animal in real time, with local veterinary doctors providing technical support. Police have been stationed in sensitive areas to regulate crowds and prevent people from gathering near kill sites.

According to officials, the tiger entered Telangana in November 2025 from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

After spending around two weeks in Kawal Tiger Reserve, it moved towards central Telangana. In the last two days, the animal covered nearly 270 km before reaching the Siddipet region.

On February 6 and 7, forest teams detected fresh pugmarks and received reports of brief sightings at multiple locations. Tracking data later confirmed that the tiger was staying in and around Arepally village by Sunday and continuing its northward movement, following which surveillance was stepped up in nearby forest areas and human settlements.