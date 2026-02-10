Mid-Feb chill brings back winter touch to Telangana

HYDERABAD: A sudden drop in temperatures across Telangana over the past few days has brought back a brief spell of winter, catching many residents by surprise in mid-February. Early mornings have turned noticeably colder, with several places recording a fall of three to four degrees, accompanied by cool winds and lower moisture levels.

Meteorological officials said the present conditions do not qualify as a cold wave, which is declared only when minimum temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius and remain at least 4.5 degrees below the long-term average. However, the shift in weather patterns has resulted in cooler conditions across large parts of the state.

Experts said that during the first week of February, Telangana experienced easterly and south-easterly winds that brought moisture into the region.

This led to comparatively warmer nights, with minimum temperatures ranging between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius, along with dense fog in several areas, including Hyderabad, Shamshabad Airport and parts of northern Telangana.

The moisture-laden winds, combined with low daytime temperatures, inhibited cloud formation, resulting in condensation near the ground and the formation of fog.

Over the past three to four days, the wind pattern has shifted to northerly, bringing in dry air. This has reduced fog conditions but ushered in colder breezes. With falling moisture levels, night temperatures have dipped again, leading to the current chill.

Officials said these conditions are likely to persist for another two days.