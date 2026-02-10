Next Assembly polls in 2029 after delimitation, predicts Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday predicted that the next Assembly elections in the state would be held in 2029, along with the Lok Sabha elections, instead of 2028, following the delimitation of constituencies.

“The BJP’s intention is to hold simultaneous elections for all state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha,” he told reporters during an informal interaction after his press conference here.

Elaborating, Revanth said: “After the Census across the country, they will increase Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by 2028. In 2029, they will go for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Census is being conducted in 2026 only to comply with the Constitution, which mandates that delimitation can be done only after the Census.”

He said delimitation would not benefit states like Telangana, whether based on population or on a pro rata basis.

Responding to allegations that he was behind Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, Revanth said: “If the family had treated their adabidda (daughter) well, these problems would not have occurred. Some people say I am behind Kavitha.

Such family issues have happened in political families in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states. Was I present there as well? Do not force their family issues on me. I defeated the BRS and the KCR family even when they were united. Why would I use their family problems for my politics?”

He said BRS leders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao were competing to go to jail, believing that doing so would improve their chances of becoming chief minister.