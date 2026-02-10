Next Assembly polls in 2029 after delimitation, predicts Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday predicted that the next Assembly elections in the state would be held in 2029, along with the Lok Sabha elections, instead of 2028, following the delimitation of constituencies.
“The BJP’s intention is to hold simultaneous elections for all state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha,” he told reporters during an informal interaction after his press conference here.
Elaborating, Revanth said: “After the Census across the country, they will increase Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by 2028. In 2029, they will go for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Census is being conducted in 2026 only to comply with the Constitution, which mandates that delimitation can be done only after the Census.”
He said delimitation would not benefit states like Telangana, whether based on population or on a pro rata basis.
Responding to allegations that he was behind Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, Revanth said: “If the family had treated their adabidda (daughter) well, these problems would not have occurred. Some people say I am behind Kavitha.
Such family issues have happened in political families in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states. Was I present there as well? Do not force their family issues on me. I defeated the BRS and the KCR family even when they were united. Why would I use their family problems for my politics?”
He said BRS leders Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao were competing to go to jail, believing that doing so would improve their chances of becoming chief minister.
Kavitha believes she can become CM because she went to jail: CM
The chief minister added that Kavitha believed that since she went to jail first, she had a better chance of becoming chief minister.
Revanth said arrests in the phone-tapping case did not take place earlier because BRS leaders had hidden the main accused, Prabhakar Rao, in the United States for 20 months. The Centre too did not cooperate in his extradition and, following a Supreme Court order, “we ensured Prabhakar Rao’s arrival in India”, he said.
On the Tirupati laddu controversy, the chief minister said it was an Andhra Pradesh issue. He said that in Telangana, the government used milk and other products from Vijaya Dairy in all temples, adding that Vijaya milk was also supplied to government hostels.