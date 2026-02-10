NHM workers protest in Telangana over unpaid wages

HYDERABAD: Several National Health Mission (NHM) outsourced employees staged a dharna at the director of public health office at Koti on Monday over pending salaries and the increment of salaries as per the Minimum Wages Act.

The NHM employees, led by AITUC, said that the government was paying them the monthly salary of Rs 10,000 despite them being entitled to Rs 15,600 as per GO No. 60.

The workers said that approximately 800 fourth-class employees were working under NHM contract and outsourcing in the state, and demanded that they be paid salaries according to the Minimum Wages Act. They also demanded the immediate payment of pending salaries for November, December, and January.

They criticised that while some employees were being paid high salaries, the lower-level employees were being subjected to exploitation and their livelihoods were being jeopardized.