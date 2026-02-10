Ruins of long-lost settlement surface on Krishna riverbank in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based historian Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana has discovered the ruins of a major ancient settlement on the left bank of the Krishna River in Nalgonda district, along the southern boundary of Veerlapalem–Veerappagudem villages in Dameracherla mandal.

Archaeological evidence suggests the settlement dates back over 3,000 years and remained inhabited until the 15th century CE. The exploration revealed hundreds of Iron Age megalithic burials, or cairns, locally believed to be the graves of warriors, which is reflected in place names such as Veerulapadu and Veerappagudem.

Explaining the significance of the site, Satyanarayana told , “The perennial Krishna River provided abundant water, fish and natural resources, enabling a flourishing settlement. Iron slag found at several locations suggests local iron production capable of working large stone blocks. The burials were constructed with four large upright stones capped by a flat slab. While similar megalithic sites along the Krishna have yielded valuable insights through earlier excavations, this site has so far escaped the attention of the Archaeology department.”

He noted that the burial stones, locally known as Banjar Raallu (Palnadu stone), are abundantly available in the area, which led to the establishment of a cement company around 50 years ago. Extensive quarrying by the company and locals, along with destruction by treasure hunters, has resulted in the near disappearance of these burials, posing an imminent threat to the remaining structures.