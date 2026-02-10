Supporting BJP vital for development of Telangana: Minister Kishan

PEDDAPALLI/NIZAMABAD: Accusing both the BRS and Congress of undermining the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that supporting the BJP is vital to ensure development of Telangana.

Addressing the media in Godavarikhani after participating in the municipal corporation election campaign, he said that Singareni was burdened with dues of nearly `51,000 crore and wondered when the amount would be repaid.

Coal mined through the hard work of Singareni workers was no longer benefiting them, he said, adding that the company was struggling even to pay salaries. “The BRS and Congress are responsible for pushing Singareni into this crisis,” he alleged.

Kishan Reddy said that he had been touring the Singareni belt over the past few days, where livelihoods in nearly eight to nine districts depend on the coal major. Describing Singareni as the “golden goose of south India”, he said it had been systematically damaged and needed urgent protection and revival.

Though the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake in the company, the Telangana government had acted unilaterally without following the spirit of partnership and pushed the company into distress, he alleged. He said he would bring the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that discussions with workers’ unions had revealed serious irregularities.

‘Contracts awarded to favourites’

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress government attempted to award contracts to its “favourites” by bypassing mandatory procedures. “Across the country, no contract in Singareni is awarded without a site visit. Normally, both a site visit and a self-declaration are required. But in Telangana, the SSCL is forcing the bidders to take certificate from it,” he said.