Telangana deputy CM Bhatti to hold pre-Budget meetings with ministers, officials from Feb 16

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will hold a series of review meetings with ministers and senior officials of various departments at the state Secretariat between February 16 and 23 as part of an exercise to assess departmental performance and finalisation of Budget proposals.

According to the revised schedule issued by the Finance department, the meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the deputy chief minister at his chambers in the Secretariat.

The review meetings will begin on February 16 with discussions involving Minister for SC and ST Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar, from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the afternoon. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin will participate in the final session of the day.

On February 17, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will attend the forenoon session, while Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will take part in the afternoon sessions.

The meetings on February 18 will involve Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, followed by Irrigation and CAD and Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Environment, Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

On February 19, reviews will be held with ministers in charge of Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture and Archaeology, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories and Mines and Geology, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, and Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology.

The final set of meetings, scheduled between February 20 and 23, will cover Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, Legislative Affairs, Education, Home, Law, Commercial Taxes, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, General Administration, and Finance, Planning and Energy Departments.