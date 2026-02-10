Telangana forest dept eyes Rs 1,270 cr loan for comprehensive development

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest department has prepared a Rs 1,270 crore proposal to secure loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for comprehensive development over five years, with 85% of the funds to be provided as a loan by JICA and the remaining 15% to be contributed by the Telangana government.

The major proposal to strengthen the forestry sector was discussed at a high-level meeting held at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

JICA representatives said the agency is currently implementing forest-related projects in 10 states across India as part of efforts to strengthen India-Japan bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Dr Suvarna briefed the Japanese delegation on various programmes being implemented by the department across Telangana. She highlighted the large-scale Vanamahotsavam plantation drive aimed at increasing green cover in the state.

Officials informed JICA that the proposed project focuses on eco-tourism development, strengthening tiger reserves, wildlife conservation, urban forest development, large-scale plantations, restoration of degraded forests and prevention of forest fires.