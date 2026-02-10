Telangana HC declines to direct govt to grant aid to statehood movement activists

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday refused to give directions to the state government to implement welfare measures such as pension and allotment of house sites for activists of the Telangana statehood movement in the absence of any GO in this regard.

He was hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana Movement Joint Action Committee (JAC), alleging that the government failed to fulfil its assurances.

The petition sought a declaration that the inaction of the government in implementing the promised benefits as illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

The petitioners contended that despite specific communications issued by the Hyderabad Collector, authorities failed to grant pension and allot house sites to movement activists.