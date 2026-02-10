Telangana mining revenue goes up by 22%

HYDERABAD: Reforms anchored on a policy of zero illegal mining, zero overloading and zero illegal transportation in the mines and geology sector translated into a steady rise in mineral revenue for the state, with collections in the current calendar year showing 22% overall growth across major minerals, minor minerals and sand, excluding coal.
According to the data accessed by TNIE, revenue from major minerals stood at Rs 168.78 crore in 2024-25 (up to January 2025). In 2025-26 (up to January 2026), the state achieved Rs 197.68 crore against a target of Rs 261.30 crore, marking 76% of the annual target and a 17% growth over the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from minor minerals registered a sharper increase. Collections rose from Rs 1,171.91 crore in 2024-25 (up to January) to Rs 1,561.03 crore in 2025-26 (up to January), achieving 77% of the target of Rs 2,028.11 crore and recording a 33% year-on-year growth.
The sand sector also showed robust performance. Revenue increased from Rs 591.55 crore in 2024-25 (up to January) to Rs 750.55 crore in 2025-26 (up to January), which is 80% of the target of Rs 936 crore and represents a 27% increase over the previous year.
In 2022-23, mineral revenue stood at Rs 1,582 crore from minor minerals, Rs 716.45 crore from sand and Rs 231 crore from other major minerals. In 2023-24, collections were Rs 1,654 crore from minor minerals, Rs 654.58 crore from sand and Rs 213 crore from major minerals. In 2024-25, the state earned Rs 1,592 crore from minor minerals, Rs 738.25 crore from sand and Rs 217 crore from other major minerals.
Speaking to TNIE, an official attributed the growth to the government’s intensified reform agenda in the Mines and Geology department. “Surveillance at mining and quarry sites has been significantly strengthened to curb violations,” the official added.