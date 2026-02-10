Telangana mining revenue goes up by 22%

HYDERABAD: Reforms anchored on a policy of zero illegal mining, zero overloading and zero illegal transportation in the mines and geology sector translated into a steady rise in mineral revenue for the state, with collections in the current calendar year showing 22% overall growth across major minerals, minor minerals and sand, excluding coal.

According to the data accessed by TNIE, revenue from major minerals stood at Rs 168.78 crore in 2024-25 (up to January 2025). In 2025-26 (up to January 2026), the state achieved Rs 197.68 crore against a target of Rs 261.30 crore, marking 76% of the annual target and a 17% growth over the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from minor minerals registered a sharper increase. Collections rose from Rs 1,171.91 crore in 2024-25 (up to January) to Rs 1,561.03 crore in 2025-26 (up to January), achieving 77% of the target of Rs 2,028.11 crore and recording a 33% year-on-year growth.

The sand sector also showed robust performance. Revenue increased from Rs 591.55 crore in 2024-25 (up to January) to Rs 750.55 crore in 2025-26 (up to January), which is 80% of the target of Rs 936 crore and represents a 27% increase over the previous year.