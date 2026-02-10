Vision 2047 will enable Telangana to compete with the world: Deputy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday urged the people to ensure a massive victory for Congress candidates in all the 116 municipalities and seven corporations so that the rapid implementation of development and welfare programmes continues in the state and benefits of schemes reach all sections of the society.

Addressing the media in Madhira, he said, “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has placed special focus on these sectors and taking them forward with well-thought-out plans.”

“Large-scale sewage treatment plants have been sanctioned across the state to treat sewage water. In towns and cities, development works are being undertaken in healthcare, education and electricity sectors in line with global advancements,” he added.

Criticising the previous BRS regime, he said: “During the BRS tenure, the government employees used to receive salaries only after the 15th of every month. After the Congress formed the government, salaries are being credited in the employees’ accounts on the 1st of every month. We intent to introduce a `1 crore accident insurance scheme for the government employees. If these initiatives are to be continued, employees should vote for Congress candidates.”

Referring to the Telangana Vision 2047 document, he said: “The Vision document was unveiled at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos. Its goal is to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy. Telangana has now reached a stage where it can compete not just with other cities but also with developed countries.”

Alleging that the previous regime that ruled the state for 10 years neglected towns, local bodies, government employees, women and all sectors, he warned that “if such people are voted back to power, fine rice will be replaced with coarse rice, free travel for women in RTC buses will be withdrawn, and employees’ salaries will again be credited only after the 15th of every month”.

Vows to transform Madhira into model constituency

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday asserted that he would transform Madhira into a model constituency in the state, emphasising that development and not politics should be the priority. He assured residents that he would always be available to address their needs.