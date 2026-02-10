Vote for Congress if you benefited, otherwise support BRS: KTR

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon people to vote for the ruling Congress if they had benefited from any of its welfare schemes; otherwise, he urged them to vote for the BRS.

Addressing election roadshows in Bhupalpally and Hanamkonda on Monday, he alleged that the Congress has failed to implement its assurances and hoodwinked all sections of the people, including women and unemployed youth.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using foul language, Rama Rao said that the chief minister, unable to run the administration, was blaming BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Recalling the separate Telangana movement, he said that Revanth Reddy was nowhere to be seen during the agitation and was caught in the vote-for-note scam during the same period.

Revanth Reddy became chief minister due to a stroke of luck, he alleged, adding that even two years after assuming office, he was unable to focus on governance.

Stating that some police officials were harassing opposition leaders and the public by following the instructions of Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said that power was not permanent and warned that the BRS would punish such officials if voted to power.

The BRS leader further alleged that Revanth Reddy, along with his brother-in-law, was attempting to loot the Singareni Collieries Company Limited. The Singareni, once a profit-making company, has been incurring losses over the last two years under Congress rule, he claimed. Though the BRS had provided evidence in the `6,000-crore Singareni scam, the Central government failed to take any action so far, he said.