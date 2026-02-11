CCTVs boost transparency in TGBIE examinations, claims officials

HYDERABAD: Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS, Secretary to Government, SC Development Department, visited the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Tuesday. He reviewed the ongoing Intermediate practical examinations from the command control room.

Krishna Aditya, TGBIE Secretary, informed Dr Prakash that transparency has significantly increased due to CCTV surveillance, and examinations are being conducted on time without any external interference. The question papers are being distributed online to ensure confidentiality and efficiency. He further stated that the same surveillance system will continue for the theory exams, commencing from February 25.

CCTVs have been installed at the entrance centres, inside the chief superintendent’s room and in the examination halls. Nearly 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the state.

JNTUH secures record NCC cadet allotment approval

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate has approved the allotment of 160 cadets under the Fully Self-Financing Scheme (FSFS) for the Army Wing at JNTUH University College of Engineering, Science & Technology, Kukatpally (UCESTH).

Officials noted that the allotment of 160 cadet positions is the largest single allotment of NCC vacancies under the Secunderabad Group to date, reflecting strong enrolment under the 4 (Telangana) Battalion, Secunderabad