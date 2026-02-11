Central experts in Hyderabad to investigate FSL fire accident

HYDERABAD: Experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and National Institute of Fire Safety Engineering in Nagpur have arrived in Hyderabad to investigate the recent fire accident that occurred at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

According to Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, the experts reached the city on Monday and are currently investigating the incident.

“They have started their investigation to find the source of fire at the Forensic Science Laboratory. In the next few days, we will know the cause of fire,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that on February 7, a fire incident was reported at the FSL located in Nampally. Though the fire tenders reached the spot after being informed about the incident and managed to douse the fire, damage had been caused to the computer forensic laboratory, its property room, case verification and analysis chambers as well as server rooms.

Further inspection by the officials found that the HRD hall and other rooms, including the furniture, equipment and other materials, located on the first floor of the building too were damaged.

The DGP, however, said that efforts were being made to retrieve the data from the servers. “The experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and National Institute of Fire Safety Engineering are here for this purpose. They are working on it (to retrieve data),” he said.

“Attempts are being made to spread misinformation and mislead the people. False allegations are being levelled against the police,” added.