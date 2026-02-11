CM Revanth scared of his guru Naidu, silent on Krishna waters, alleges Harish

HYDERABAD: Alleging illegal diversion of Krishna river waters by Andhra Pradesh, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of remaining a mute spectator.

Speaking to reporters here, the former irrigation minister alleged that without any approved indent by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the neighbouring state was illegally diverting the Krishna waters.

“Telangana irrigation department has already written a letter to the KRMB stating that AP utilised 80 per cent (664 tmcft) of water. As per the agreement, AP had to utilise only 66 per cent water. Telangana utilised only 174 tmcft, that is 20 per cent share against its quota of 34 per cent in Krishna river waters,” he said.

“AP continues to draw 1.5 tmcft of water per day,” the BRS leader alleged, expressing fear that standing crops may wither away in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts. “Despite this, the chief minister is not taking any action,” he said.

“Disputing with the Telangana officials over their claims, the KRMB had stated that Andhra Pradesh has so far utilised only 555 tmcft,” he said and wondered “why the government failed to take the issue seriously”.

“Though the Telangana irrigation officials requested for a meeting with the KRMB, the government failed to act,” he added.

The BRS leader alleged: “Revanth Reddy did not even request the Centre to convene an Apex Council meeting because he is scared of his guru and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.”

Stating that Telangana requires water for drinking water needs in the ensuing summer, Harish Rao asked the state government to ensure that the sufficient water is stored in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.