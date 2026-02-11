Justice League | Telangana HC sets aside order barring BJP ads for municipal elections

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside a letter issued by the Municipal Administration department restraining the state BJP unit from advertising its candidates in print and electronic media ahead of the ensuing municipal elections.

The court was dealing with a writ petition moved as a lunch motion by B Umashankar, state office secretary of the Telangana BJP, challenging the cancellation letter dated February 9. Through the impugned communication, the municipal authorities had withdrawn the permission earlier granted to the BJP to publicise its candidates through advertisements in print and media.

After the lunch recess, Justice Shravan Kumar nullified the cancellation order, noting that the State Election Commission had already accorded permission to the BJP on February 8 to carry advertisements on February 10 and 11, highlighting its candidates contesting the municipal elections.

Senior counsel J Prabhakar, appearing for the petitioner, faulted the cancellation letter, arguing that it would seriously prejudice BJP candidates by denying them an opportunity to reach voters through publicity. He questioned the selective restraint imposed on BJP candidates, contending that when candidates of other political parties were allowed to advertise freely, there was no justification in singling out the BJP for such restrictions.