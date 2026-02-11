Magical glow of fireflies fades with changes to Telangana's ecology

HYDERABAD: Once, summer nights in the state shimmered with thousands of tiny lights as fireflies transformed trees and fields into glowing gardens. Locally known as “Veluturu Poolu” (flowers of light) in Telugu and “Jugnu” in Hindi and Urdu, these insects were a natural spectacle. Today, this spectacle is slowly disappearing, raising serious concerns among environmental experts.
Scientists warn that the decline of fireflies, scientifically known as Photuris lucicrescens, is a troubling sign of environmental degradation. These insects play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by feeding on crop-damaging pests and acting as natural indicators of environmental health.
Fireflies are still found in pockets of Telangana, particularly in Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, as well as Dandepally, Peddapur, and Kishan Bagh areas. However, researchers note that their numbers have dropped sharply in recent years, even in forest regions where they were once abundant.
An expert said: “Urbanisation, deforestation, excessive use of pesticides, and increasing LED lighting are among the main reasons for their decline. Light pollution in cities and semi-urban areas disrupts fireflies’ natural behaviour, making it difficult for them to survive and reproduce.”
Fireflies are valuable “bio-indicators,” meaning their presence reflects the health of an ecosystem. Their larvae live in clean water and soil, feeding on snails, worms, and small insects. If water bodies become polluted, their population quickly declines-making them early warning signals of environmental damage.
After reaching adulthood, fireflies feed on pollen and nectar, further contributing to biodiversity. They cannot survive in areas that are heavily polluted or excessively illuminated.
To protect these fragile insects, organisations such as the Firefly Asian Association (FAA) and Sustainable Wildlife Biodiversity Conservation Alliance (SWBCA) are conducting research in collaboration with international agencies. A major international conference on firefly conservation is planned in Hyderabad in 2027.
Doctoral scholars from zoology departments across India are actively studying firefly habitats, life cycles, and survival threats. States including Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have seen growing involvement from researchers and NGOs.
India’s first international firefly seminar was held successfully last year in Mananthavady, Wayanad district of Kerala. Organised by Kannur University and the FAA, the event highlighted the urgent need to document and protect India’s rich firefly diversity.
Environmentalists warn that unless urgent measures are taken to reduce light pollution, limit pesticide use, and conserve forests and wetlands, Telangana may soon lose its “flowers of light” forever.
The science behind the glow
Fireflies produce light through a natural chemical process called bioluminescence in their abdominal region. When oxygen combines with special chemicals inside their bodies, it creates a soft glow. At night, male fireflies flash signals while flying, and females respond with matching patterns. This luminous communication helps them find mates and also protects them from predators.