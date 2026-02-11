Magical glow of fireflies fades with changes to Telangana's ecology

HYDERABAD: Once, summer nights in the state shimmered with thousands of tiny lights as fireflies transformed trees and fields into glowing gardens. Locally known as “Veluturu Poolu” (flowers of light) in Telugu and “Jugnu” in Hindi and Urdu, these insects were a natural spectacle. Today, this spectacle is slowly disappearing, raising serious concerns among environmental experts.

Scientists warn that the decline of fireflies, scientifically known as Photuris lucicrescens, is a troubling sign of environmental degradation. These insects play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by feeding on crop-damaging pests and acting as natural indicators of environmental health.

Fireflies are still found in pockets of Telangana, particularly in Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, as well as Dandepally, Peddapur, and Kishan Bagh areas. However, researchers note that their numbers have dropped sharply in recent years, even in forest regions where they were once abundant.

An expert said: “Urbanisation, deforestation, excessive use of pesticides, and increasing LED lighting are among the main reasons for their decline. Light pollution in cities and semi-urban areas disrupts fireflies’ natural behaviour, making it difficult for them to survive and reproduce.”

Fireflies are valuable “bio-indicators,” meaning their presence reflects the health of an ecosystem. Their larvae live in clean water and soil, feeding on snails, worms, and small insects. If water bodies become polluted, their population quickly declines-making them early warning signals of environmental damage.