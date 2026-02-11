Owaisis are like sunflowers, turn to those in power: K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has alleged that the Owaisi brothers are like sunflowers, always turning towards those in power.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, she said that when BRS was in power AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin were with K Chandrasekhar Rao and now they have become friends with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“The Owaisi brothers opposed the formation of Telangana state. But after the formation of the state, they supported the KCR government. Now, after Congress came to power, they are supporting it. Asaduddin is opposing the Congress at the national level, but he is a friend of Revanth Reddy at the state level. The AIMIM did not contest the Jubilee Hills bypoll to support the Congress,” she said.

Accusing the previous BRS regime of neglecting municipalities, she said the present Congress government is also doing nothing for their development.

Kavitha alleged that the government has sanctioned an underground drainage system to Siddipet municipality, which is represented by BRS MLA T Harish Rao, indicating a nexus between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao.