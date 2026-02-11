Polling underway for Telangana municipal elections; 11.16% turnout till 9 am

HYDERABAD: Polling is underway for second ordinary elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across Telangana amid tight security on Wednesday.

Till 9 am, about 11.16 percent of percent of voting has been reported. The voting, which began at 7 am will continue till 5 pm. The poll results will be announced on February 13, 2026, according to Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC). Overall, around 12,930 candidates are contesting the polls.

A total of 52,17,413 voters are eligible to cast their votes covering 2,582 wards in municipalities, of which 12 wards have been declared unanimously elected, one ward has had polling adjourned and voting is under progress in the remaining 2,569 wards in as many as 6,017 polling stations. A total of 10,719 candidates are contesting municipal ward elections.

In seven Municipal Corporations, polling is being being held in 412 wards, with two wards declared unanimously elected. As many as 2,174 polling stations have been set up, and 2,225 candidates are in the fray. Of the total electorate stands at 52,17,413 voters, including 25,49,750 men, 26,67,025 women and 638 others.

Overall, around 12,930 candidates are contesting the polls. The TSEC has appointed 1,379 Returning Officers and deployed 41,773 polling personnel. Webcasting facilities have been arranged at over 8,191 polling stations, and 16,382 ballot boxes will be used.

The TSEC has postponed polling in one ward in Makthal municipality in Narayanpet district following the suicide of a BJP candidate on Monday night.

To ensure law and order, police had made elaborate security arrangements with deployment of around 25,000 police personnel. Bandobust arrangements were made for a total of 8,203 polling stations, of which 1,302 were classified as hyper-sensitive, 1,926 as sensitive and 4,975 as normal.