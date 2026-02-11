Revanth’s personal attacks not acceptable: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making personal remarks and tweaking his name to project him as an ally of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Union minister, addressing a news conference in Delhi, said the chief minister had no right to change the name given to him by his parents. “If you want to change your own name to ‘Revanth Khan’, we have no objection. But who are you to change my name? Personal attacks are unacceptable,” he said.

He further alleged that Revanth had political proximity with AIMIM and asserted that the BJP would strongly oppose such politics. He also clarified that he was not anyone’s “adopted son” and said that if there were differences between former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Revanth, they should resolve between them instead of dragging his name into the issue.

The Union minister accused Revanth of making statements about changing his name instead of taking action against KCR.

He asserted that it was the responsibility of the state government to act against KCR and stated that, if the BRS chief is arrested, it would be his responsibility to ensure that the Central government will not obstruct the process.