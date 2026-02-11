RK Math commemorates Swami Vivekananda visit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A nine-day youth convention marking the 133rd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Hyderabad began on Monday with an inspiring inaugural session attended by girl students from various colleges across the city and neighbouring districts.

Organised by the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence at Ramakrishna Math, Domalguda, the programme aims to instil values of leadership, self-confidence, and social responsibility among young women. The convention, being held from February 10 to 17, will feature lectures, interactive sessions, cultural programmes, book exhibitions, and leadership workshops.

Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, recalled Swami Vivekananda’s life and message of self-belief, discipline, and service. He said that just as sunrise dispels darkness, discrimination and wisdom remove ignorance from human life.

Bodhamayananda highlighted how Swami Vivekananda, despite facing adversity during colonial rule, inspired millions and awakened national consciousness. He urged students to draw strength from his teachings and focus on character-building along with academic success.

Special emphasis was laid on empowering young women to become “leaders, not followers,” and “job creators, not job seekers.” Participants were encouraged to use their talents and inner strength to contribute to nation-building without compromising ethical values.

The nine-day programme includes dedicated sessions for college students, leadership training modules, spiritual discourses, and interactive discussions. On February 11, students from Siddipet colleges will participate in a special book and interaction programme.