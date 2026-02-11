Some phones still being tapped, claims Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Referring to the investigation into the alleged phone-tapping, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday claimed that illegal surveillance was still continuing and the government would take strict action against those responsible.

Addressing reporters here, Srinivasa Reddy said, “Many people have been alleging that phone-tapping is still taking place. This is absolutely true. Even now, some individuals are engaging in these illegal activities. The government will identify the masterminds and ensure the law takes its own course.”

Responding to a question, he said there was nothing wrong in seeking votes from employees, and clarified that he had appealed to them on behalf of his party.

Expressing confidence ahead of the municipal elections, Srinivasa Reddy predicted a sweeping victory for the Congress. “In the past two years, we have fulfilled every promise we made and reached out to the people. As a result, Congress is set to win more than 80% of the seats in these urban local body elections,” he said.