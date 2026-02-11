Telangana BJP candidate dies by suicide; party slams Congress for alleged pressure

HYDERABAD: Erukala Mahadevappa, a BJP candidate for Ward VI in Makthal municipality of Narayanpet district, died by suicide on Tuesday morning, with the party alleging that he was under pressure from his political opponent to withdraw from the municipal elections.

The death triggered a political row, with the BJP holding the Congress responsible and raising the issue in Parliament. DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said he had not yet received full details of the incident and that no suicide note had been found. He told reporters that the matter was under examination.

Following the incident, the State Election Commission countermanded the election in the ward and said a fresh date would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Mahadevappa was subjected to harassment and intimidation by leaders of the ruling Congress in Narayanpet district, leading to his death.

Ramchander Rao, along with Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna, visited Makthal to meet the bereaved family.

According to Ramchander Rao, Mahadevappa’s wife told him that her husband took the step due to pressure from Congress leaders, despite being confident of winning the poll. He alleged that the harassment was carried out at the behest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.