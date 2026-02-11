Telangana govt reorganises GHMC into three municipal corporations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government has reorganised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal corporations immediately after the five-year term of the GHMC Council ended on February 10, 2026.
In a series of government orders issued today, the Telangana Government announced a major, but expected administrative restructuring, dividing the newly-reorganised GHMC into three separate municipal corporations. Hyderabad has officially moved from a single giant civic body to three distinct municipal corporations, marking a major shift in urban administration.
The State Government issued orders on Wednesday morning to trifurcate the expanded GHMC. The civic body jurisdiction was increased from 650 sq.km to 2,053 sq.km and its wards were increased from 150 to 300 recently, by merging 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including 20 municipalities and seven corporations within and beyond the ORR limits.
Instead of one large body, the city has now been reorganised into three : GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC). The government believes that decentralisation is essential to ensure efficient planning, focused development and better monitoring. The restructuring is expected to impact urban planning approvals, property tax base and revenue sharing, water supply, sanitation and road maintenance, infrastructure prioritisation etc.
Special Officer rule came into force in GHMC from Wednesday as the five-year term of the GHMC Council ended on February 10, 2026. Special Chief Secretary to MAUD Department, Jayesh Ranjan, was appointed as Special Officer for all three municipal corporations, as announced in a separate government order signed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.
Jayesh Ranjan signed the reorganisation order, which came into immediate effect.
Of th 12 Zones in the previous GHMC, six zones are restructured under GHMC which include Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, Charminar, and Golconda Zones.
Three zones under Cyberabad Municipal Corporation include Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur zones.
Three zones under Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation are Malkajgiri, Uppal and L B Nagar Zones.
The state government also passed orders appointing new commissioners to the two newly created municipal corporations. While RV Karnan will continue in his current post as GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Additional Commissioners, G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy have been posted as the new Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioners.
The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation office has been established at Tarnaka where the previous HMDA head office was located. The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will temporarily be established at the newly constructed Manikonda Municipal office for a few months, after which it is expected to shift to NAC building complex on a temporary basis.
According to the official notification, each newly constituted municipal corporation will function as a separate corporation with perpetual succession and a common seal, operating under the provisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.
Sources said three corporations would enable focused area development, improve grievance redressal, decentralised decision-making, reduce administrative delays, ensure equitable resource distribution.