Telangana govt reorganises GHMC into three municipal corporations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government has reorganised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal corporations immediately after the five-year term of the GHMC Council ended on February 10, 2026.

In a series of government orders issued today, the Telangana Government announced a major, but expected administrative restructuring, dividing the newly-reorganised GHMC into three separate municipal corporations. Hyderabad has officially moved from a single giant civic body to three distinct municipal corporations, marking a major shift in urban administration.

The State Government issued orders on Wednesday morning to trifurcate the expanded GHMC. The civic body jurisdiction was increased from 650 sq.km to 2,053 sq.km and its wards were increased from 150 to 300 recently, by merging 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including 20 municipalities and seven corporations within and beyond the ORR limits.

Instead of one large body, the city has now been reorganised into three : GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC). The government believes that decentralisation is essential to ensure efficient planning, focused development and better monitoring. The restructuring is expected to impact urban planning approvals, property tax base and revenue sharing, water supply, sanitation and road maintenance, infrastructure prioritisation etc.

Special Officer rule came into force in GHMC from Wednesday as the five-year term of the GHMC Council ended on February 10, 2026. Special Chief Secretary to MAUD Department, Jayesh Ranjan, was appointed as Special Officer for all three municipal corporations, as announced in a separate government order signed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.