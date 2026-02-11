Telangana HC seeks state’s response on illegal immigrants in Hyderabad illegal immigrant

HYDERABAD: Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court has granted three weeks to the state government to state the steps proposed to be taken on a representation concerning the presence of illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, in Telangana.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Karuna Sagar, a high court advocate and social activist, who earlier approached the court alleging that the police had unlawfully denied permission to hold a public meeting aimed at creating awareness about the presence of illegal immigrants in Hyderabad, especially in the Balapur area.

During the earlier proceedings, the local police had submitted written instructions stating that permission was denied, inter alia, on the ground that around 7,000 illegal immigrants were residing in the area and that conducting such a meeting could give rise to political sensitivity.

Relying on this material, the petitioner had subsequently submitted a representation to the City Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police, seeking appropriate action against illegal immigrants allegedly residing in the city. As no response or action followed, the present writ petition was filed.

Petitioner’s counsel L Ravichander contended that several welfare schemes meant for lawful residents were likely to be diverted to illegal immigrants. He further argued that illegal immigration amounted to a form of aggression and asserted that it was the constitutional obligation of the government to ensure that no illegal immigrant remained within the territory of the sovereign state.

During the hearing, Justice Venugopal observed that in matters of this nature, the Union of India ought to be impleaded as a party. In response, senior counsel Ravichander pointed out that it was the state’s own admission that more than 7,000 illegal immigrants were residing in the area, and therefore the responsibility to initiate action lay with the state authorities.