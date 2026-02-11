TGBIE plans to extend midday meal plans to junior colleges

HYDERABAD: In a move to keep students healthier, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has said that it is planning to extend the midday meal scheme, along with breakfast, to government junior colleges across the state from the upcoming academic year (2026–27).

TGBIE officials said the proposal is currently under financial and administrative scrutiny. Discussions are underway to provide the benefit to Intermediate students on par with Classes IX and X students. The proposed scheme is expected to benefit nearly two lakh first- and second-year Intermediate students enrolled in around 430 government junior colleges across Telangana.

The estimated cost of the programme is approximately Rs 180 crore per annum, with an expenditure of about Rs 13.5 per student, which includes food and nutritional supplements.

As part of pilot initiatives, the breakfast scheme has already been introduced in government schools in Kondangal, and the government is considering implementing a similar model in government junior colleges. Officials are currently reviewing the impact and feasibility of both breakfast and midday meal schemes before making a decision on statewide implementation.