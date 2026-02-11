Three held for cheating man of Rs 1.07 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested three persons from New Delhi in connection with a digital arrest scam in which a 62-year-old Hyderabad resident was cheated of Rs 1.07 crore.

The accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh (42) alias Lucky Narang, Harpreet Singh (36) alias Karan Kowshik alias Viraj, and Kumar Mohit (30) alias Mohit Kowshik.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint on October 16, 2025, stating that he received a call from a person posing as an official of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller falsely claimed that the victim’s phone number and Aadhaar card were linked to illegal activities and money laundering, and later connected him to another individual impersonating an investigating officer.

Using repeated threats of arrest and severe legal consequences, the fraudsters coerced the victim into transferring Rs 1.07 crore, claiming the money was required for a money laundering probe and would be deposited with the Supreme Court to prove his innocence.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Investigators said that on the instructions of the arrested accused and their associate Prashant Kumar, a bank account belonging to Deepak Kumar was procured and tested for internet banking access at hotels in New Delhi. After successful testing, the account was used in Jaipur by the main kingpin to siphon off money in the scam, with all participants receiving commissions. Deepak and Prashant were earlier arrested in New Delhi and remanded to judicial custody.

Police seized mobile phones containing bank account details and credentials from the accused. The arrested persons are also suspected to be involved in several cybercrime cases across Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.