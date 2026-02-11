Tiger parts smuggling racket busted in Hyderabad; two arrested

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad busted a smuggling racket and seized two tiger canine teeth and seven tiger claws in the Nampally area on Monday, February 9. Two persons have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Officials said the DRI team posed as buyers and contacted the suspects after receiving specific intelligence inputs. Acting on information that the illegal transaction would take place at Hotel Asian International in Nampally, DRI personnel conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed.

The seized wildlife parts and the arrested persons were later handed over to Hyderabad Central Forest Range authorities for further legal action.

During interrogation, the accused admitted they had procured the tiger parts from a person named Zakaria from Kerala, who was said to be a close associate.

Officials said the tiger (Panthera tigris) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making it one of the most protected species in the country. Illegal possession and trade of tiger parts are treated as a serious offence.

On February 10, the District Forest Officer recorded the statements of the accused and produced them before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 15 days.

Meanwhile, complete details of the case have been forwarded to the Kerala Forest Department to trace the source of the seized wildlife parts. Further investigation is underway to identify other members involved in the smuggling network.