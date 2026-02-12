Bear kills three in Telangana's Adilabad; officials urge residents to remain cautious

ADILABAD: A wild bear attack claimed the lives of three persons who had entered the Maharashtra–Adilabad interstate forest area on Wednesday. Forest officials have alerted residents living along the border not to enter the forest area, which is about two km from the district border.

The incident caused serious concern in forest-fringe villages along the border. District Forest Officer Prashanth Bajirao Patil issued a statement urging residents to remain cautious.

Villagers have been strictly instructed not to enter forest areas until further notice. Activities prohibited include firewood collection, cattle grazing, Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) collection, MGNREGS works inside forests, and any other personal or commercial activities within forest limits.

Forest officials are conducting combing operations and closely monitoring the bear’s movement in coordination with Maharashtra Forest officials. Necessary precautionary and safety measures are being taken to control the situation.

Village heads, public representatives and local authorities have been asked to spread awareness and ensure compliance. Any information about the bear should be reported immediately to the Forest Range Office, Boath.