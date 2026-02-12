Congress misused official machinery to influence municipal polls, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing Congress leaders of high-handed behaviour during the municipal elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that despite “atrocities” of the ruling party, the BRS fought heroically with unwavering determination to win the polls.

In a statement issued here after the completion of the polling process, Rama Rao lauded the BRS workers for their tireless efforts and dedication to the party, despite the obstacles created by the Congress. Specifically lauding the “fighting spirit of the pink soldiers” from Adilabad to Alampur, he said it infused immense strength and confidence in their party.

Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said: “After accumulating severe failures over the past two years, they resorted to such acts of intimidation in the municipal elections out of fear of defeat akin to the panchayat polls.”

Alleging that the chief minister misused official machinery at every step, he warned that Telangana society would not remain silent in the face of “conspiracies to manipulate the people’s verdict using thousands of crores of illegally looted public money”.

CM, ministers acted against democratic spirit: Harish

Meanwhile, former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Congress misused the official position and violated the model code of conduct in the municipal polls. Harish Rao said that right from the chief minister to ministers and MLAs acted against the democratic spirit.

The ruling party leaders threatened the BRS leaders and even resorted to physical attacks. The police officials too supported the ruling party leaders, he alleged. “The Congress leaders resorting to irregularities in the polls was nothing but insulting democracy.”

Harish Rao, however, claimed that the distribution of money and malpractices had no impact on the voters as they supported the BRS.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner against the malpractices of the Congress. They alleged that serious violations have occurred on polling day in ward No. 1 of Kolhapur Municipality.

They demanded that an independent inquiry be ordered into the unlawful campaigning within the prohibited 100-metre zone and the distribution of party material near the polling booth. They sought stringent action against the Congress leaders and workers for violating the Model Code of Conduct.