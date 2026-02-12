Doctors flag faculty shortage in Telangana medical colleges

HYDERABAD: Senior resident doctors in government medical colleges (GMCs) met Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Narendra Kumar on Wednesday over faculty shortages across colleges.

Represented by the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA), the discussion focused on faculty shortages highlighted in a recent TSRDA survey.

Doctors stated that shortages were more critical in peripheral and newly established GMCs, with many departments lacking professors and associate professors, leading to the absence of academic leadership.

TSRDA added that pre-clinical and para-clinical departments, including Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Social & Preventive Medicine, were among the most severely affected.

Representatives further noted that peripheral and district medical colleges were facing disproportionately high faculty vacancies, adversely affecting undergraduate education and compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

Senior residents demanded implementation of a fixed annual recruitment calendar for teaching faculty, expedited completion of recruitment for 607 assistant professors as notified on June 8, 2025, and incentives such as hardship allowances, service weightage for transfers and promotions, and academic training incentives.

The DME acknowledged that expansion of medical colleges had temporarily created faculty shortages and assured that the government was working to address the issue through a job calendar and possible incentives for faculty serving in peripheral colleges.