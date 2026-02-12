Fearing defeat, Congress used money, muscle power: BJP on municipal polls

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress of trying to win the municipal elections with “money, muscle and arrogance of power”, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that the people of Telangana would teach a lesson to the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that in several booths, Congress distributed money openly in the presence of police. “Despite multiple complaints, there was no proper response either from the State Election Commission or the police,” he said.

Ramchander Rao alleged that out of fear of defeat, the Congress resorted to threats against BJP workers. “The death of BJP candidate Mahadevappa in Makthal was not a suicide but a ‘government murder’ by the Congress,” he alleged.

“The ruling Congress resorted to intimidation by misusing the official machinery in Narayankhed, Sultanabad, Chennur, Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Khanapur, Sadasivpet, Ellampet, Wyra, Kothagudem and Nizamabad,” he added.

He also claimed that attempts were made to attack BJP workers and drive them away from several polling stations. “We will not tolerate attacks on our workers using police. If our workers retaliate, the consequences will be severe,” he warned.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win a majority of seats. Ramchander Rao alleged that the state government unscientifically divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three parts, in an attempt to hand over the GHMC to the AIMIM.

‘Congress, BRS relied on money power’

The BJP state president accused Congress leaders of distributing money openly at polling booths, both inside and outside, even in the presence of police during polling.

He said that despite repeated complaints by the BJP, neither the State Election Commission nor the police responded, raising doubts about whether the poll body is functioning independently. Alleging that both Congress and BRS relied on money power during the elections, he said: “Congress faced strong public opposition and BRS failed to gain public support, which led both parties to attempt influencing elections through money and intimidation. Despite this, the BJP will secure good results.”