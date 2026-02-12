Over 3.11 lakh students appear for Inter practicals in Telangana; 83 examiners removed

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,11,011 general students appeared for the Intermediate practical examinations that concluded on Wednesday. According to sources, roughly 83 examiners were removed from examination duties following the detection of discrepancies through the Command Control Room (CCR) set up at the TGBIE head office.

TGBIE officials said that, along with general students who attended 34,400 sessions, around 90,254 vocational students in 16,000 sessions appeared for the practical examinations. As part of its commitment to modernisation, the Board enabled CCTV surveillance systems in all Government Junior Colleges to ensure a secure and disciplined academic environment.

Last year, TGBIE established a state-of-the-art CCR at its head office to monitor academic and examination activities in real time. During this year’s practical examinations, several actions were taken through CCR monitoring, including removal of around 83 examiners due to discrepancies and removal of five examination centres, with students shifted to nearby centres.

As many as 1,440 practical examination centres were established for general students and 484 for vocational students. Theory examinations, for which 1,495 examination centres will be established, are scheduled from February 25.