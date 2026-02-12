Pune-based travel agency ordered to pay Rs 60K for honeymoon trip mishap in Bali

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has directed a Pune-based travel agency to pay `60,000 for cheating a couple during their honeymoon trip to Bali. The commission held B2B DMC for Bali Travel Agency guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide the promised facilities to a Hyderabad couple.

According to the complaint, Nageshree Harsha of Ameenpur booked a Bali honeymoon package from March 2 to 9, 2025, and paid Rs 1.7 lakh in two instalments. The package included flight tickets, hotel stay, local transport and end-to-end assistance.

However, after reaching Bali, the couple was allegedly left without any support, as none of the promised arrangements were in place. Repeated attempts to contact the agency reportedly failed, leaving them stranded and distressed.

After examining the case, the commission found the agency guilty of unfair trade practices and service deficiency. It directed the agency to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience caused.