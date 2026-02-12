Ramakrishna Math event Day-3 focuses on youth, leadership values

HYDERABAD: Continuing the week-long “Viveka Suryodaya Saptaham” celebrations, Ramakrishna Math, Domalguda, on Wednesday organised a special youth convention at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Secunderabad, marking the third day of events commemorating the 133rd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Hyderabad in February 1893.

Indian liberal politician and activist Jayaprakash Narayan, who attended as the chief guest, addressed students and youth, reiterating that Swami Vivekananda’s teachings remain highly relevant in today’s competitive and material-driven society. He urged youngsters to build character, integrity and self-discipline, stating that true success lies in combining knowledge with moral values.

He further called upon students to develop critical thinking, social awareness and compassion towards the underprivileged, encouraging them to participate in nation-building through public service, environmental protection and ethical leadership. Stressing the importance of inner strength, he said self-confidence and spiritual grounding are essential to face modern challenges.

Swami Bodhamayananda ,Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, underscored the need for responsible citizenship, urging youth to remain informed and reject corruption.

youth urged to reject corruption

Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, Swami Bodhamayananda underscored the need for responsible citizenship, urging youth to remain informed and reject corruption